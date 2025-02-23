GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Insider John Maher Purchases 2,000 Shares

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Free Report) insider John Maher acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.84 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of A$13,676.00 ($8,710.83).

John Maher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, John Maher acquired 2,467 shares of GrainCorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.98 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of A$17,219.66 ($10,967.94).

GrainCorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

