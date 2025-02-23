JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,811 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF comprises 1.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPEF. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3881 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

