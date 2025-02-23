Marshall Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 454 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,154,000 after acquiring an additional 539,279 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after acquiring an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,886,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,598,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after buying an additional 198,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IWR opened at $89.88 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $78.36 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

