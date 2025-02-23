Strip Tinning (LON:STG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 34854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.35).

Strip Tinning Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.56.

Strip Tinning Company Profile

With more than 60 years of experience, Strip Tinning Automotive is a leading manufacturer of flexible printed circuit connectors, flat foil & cable connectors, and electrical busbar & wire elements, for automotive heating and lighting applications.

We are proud suppliers to the world’s leading glazing manufacturers, these include, AGC, Carlex, Fuyao, NSG, PGW, Saint Gobain Sekurit, and Sisecam.

A large portfolio of components supplied by Strip Tinning Automotive are assembled by the glazing manufacturers and subsequently supplied to the world’s leading OEM’s, including, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Skoda, Volvo and VW.

