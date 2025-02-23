Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $280,000.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,100. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Plexus Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $137.34 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.18 and a twelve month high of $172.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,168,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59,465 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $107,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 544,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 228,027 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

