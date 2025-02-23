Promising Value Stocks To Watch Today – February 21st

Invesco QQQ, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, and MicroAlgo are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks refer to shares of a company that appears to trade at a lower price relative to its intrinsic value or fundamentals, such as dividends, sales, or earnings. Investors often buy these stocks in anticipation that the market has undervalued the company, and eventually, the market will recognize the company’s worth and the stock price will rise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded down $10.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $526.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,606,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,089,844. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.07. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

TQQQ traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.80. The company had a trading volume of 47,292,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,958,602. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $93.79.

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

MLGO stock traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,825,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745,547. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. MicroAlgo has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $509.60.

