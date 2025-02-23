Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

