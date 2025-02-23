Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $141,000 Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $14,983,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $225,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Barclays upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

