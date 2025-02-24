Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $233,609.02 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $233,609.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,354.70. The trade was a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $193,140.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $190,590.00.

Intapp Price Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $66.11 on Monday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Intapp by 1,054.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intapp

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.