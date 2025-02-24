Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $65.61 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.02 and a 52 week high of $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

