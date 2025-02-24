Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Benjamin C. Singer Sells 6,937 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $579,933.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,396. This represents a 8.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $82.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.27 and a beta of 0.84. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. Equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

