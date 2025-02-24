Fisher Funds Management LTD Buys Shares of 10,734 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Solventum by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,126,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,818,000 after purchasing an additional 185,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,608,000 after purchasing an additional 128,317 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the third quarter valued at about $125,488,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,053,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,469,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of SOLV opened at $73.08 on Monday. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

