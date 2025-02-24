Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Community Bankshares and Blue Ridge Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

First Community Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.52%. Given First Community Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 27.81% 10.35% 1.64% Blue Ridge Bankshares -8.84% -5.48% -0.52%

Volatility and Risk

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Blue Ridge Bankshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $156.22 million 4.71 $51.60 million $2.84 14.16 Blue Ridge Bankshares $173.89 million 1.51 -$15.39 million ($0.64) -5.56

First Community Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Ridge Bankshares. Blue Ridge Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. The company operates through branches in West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and residential mortgage loans and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management services. It operates in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

