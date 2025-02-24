Financial Survey: InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) vs. Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ)

Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ – Get Free Report) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Erin Energy and InPlay Oil”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InPlay Oil $132.86 million 0.79 $24.23 million $0.14 8.27

InPlay Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Erin Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Erin Energy has a beta of -5.34, meaning that its stock price is 634% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Erin Energy and InPlay Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 InPlay Oil 0 0 0 1 4.00

Given Erin Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Erin Energy is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Erin Energy and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A InPlay Oil 11.66% 6.39% 3.95%

Summary

InPlay Oil beats Erin Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erin Energy

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia. The company was formerly known as CAMAC Energy Inc. and changed its name to Erin Energy Corporation in April 2015. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Erin Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of CAMAC Energy Holdings Limited. On July 13, 2018, the voluntary petition of Erin Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25, 2018.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

