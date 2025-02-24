Howard Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,351,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,136,000 after buying an additional 98,516 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $261.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $265.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

