Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 488,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 434.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 110,957 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 99,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GNT opened at $5.86 on Monday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.