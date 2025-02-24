Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.



Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics -313.35% -42.45% -27.55% Fennec Pharmaceuticals -2.30% -53.38% -2.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for C4 Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

Insider and Institutional Ownership

C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 285.38%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 105.51%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

78.8% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $20.76 million 10.23 -$132.49 million ($1.70) -1.77 Fennec Pharmaceuticals $49.35 million 3.71 -$16.05 million ($0.10) -66.50

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than C4 Therapeutics. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C4 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats C4 Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C4 Therapeutics



C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials. The company is also developing CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC. It has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; Betta Pharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd.; and Merck Sharp & Dohme, LLC, as well as Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals



Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

