Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,339 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in O-I Glass by 18.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 94,671 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,132,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 203,037 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

O-I Glass Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE OI opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

