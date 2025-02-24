iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,758,000 after buying an additional 2,215,933 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,755,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,813.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 139,184 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,283,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $130.96 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

