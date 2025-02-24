Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Stock Price Down 9.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report) dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.18 ($0.03). Approximately 890,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,125,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.42 ($0.03).

Enteq Technologies Trading Down 13.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of £2.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Enteq Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market in the United States, China, Europe, Central Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enteq Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enteq Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.