MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM opened at $219.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.93.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

