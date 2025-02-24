Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Position Lifted by Quartz Partners LLC

Quartz Partners LLC increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Vertiv stock opened at $95.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $61.25 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

