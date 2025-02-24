Quartz Partners LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Quartz Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Quartz Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.70 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

