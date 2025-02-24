Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 7,757 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 143.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for approximately 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $715,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Synopsys by 9.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 41,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Synopsys by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $474.84 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $457.52 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.82.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

