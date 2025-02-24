Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $125.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.12 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
