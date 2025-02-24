Quartz Partners LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Quartz Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $747,261.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,372,521.19. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $797,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,161,169. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,020. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on QSR. Guggenheim upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $62.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

