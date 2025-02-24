Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $313,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $55.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

