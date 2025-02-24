Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. DORVAL Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 225,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $61.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $880.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $53.37 and a one year high of $65.99.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.