KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,477,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $132.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $170.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.26.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

