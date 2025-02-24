Callan Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after buying an additional 132,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,162,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after purchasing an additional 345,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

ROP opened at $574.05 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $584.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $541.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.