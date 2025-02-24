IFP Advisors Inc Has $12.16 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 0.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FNOV opened at $48.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.