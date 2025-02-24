Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 324.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,221 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZALT. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,290,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,928,000 after buying an additional 1,004,182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 212,388 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at $11,751,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 45.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 226,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 70,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 218,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

ZALT opened at $30.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

