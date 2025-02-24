Sigma Planning Corp Invests $1.51 Million in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,868,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

