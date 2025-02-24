Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.