iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 76,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.