Sigma Planning Corp Invests $1.83 Million in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 56,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dahring Cusmano LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 567.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,946,000.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $35.37.

About T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

