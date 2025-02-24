Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 319 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after acquiring an additional 324,948 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 381,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,820,000 after acquiring an additional 201,918 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 201,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $526.08 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $523.39 and a 200-day moving average of $501.59.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

