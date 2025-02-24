Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $217.85 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.66 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.