Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Announces Earnings Results

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Freightos had a negative net margin of 71.11% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. Freightos updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Freightos Stock Down 1.0 %
CRGO stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Freightos has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -0.18.
About Freightos
