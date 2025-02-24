Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Announces Earnings Results

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Freightos had a negative net margin of 71.11% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. Freightos updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Freightos Stock Down 1.0 %

CRGO stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Freightos has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -0.18.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

