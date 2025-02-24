Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2,030.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.64.

Vistra Stock Down 7.8 %

VST stock opened at $150.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average is $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.