SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Position Decreased by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $85.19 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $75.79 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.