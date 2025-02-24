TCW Group Inc. Sells 44,976 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,976 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH opened at $108.94 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WH. StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

