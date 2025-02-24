JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

JMUB opened at $50.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

