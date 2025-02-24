Northwest Capital Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.54 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

