Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Carvey bought 10,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 384 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £38,400 ($48,595.29).

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 387 ($4.90) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £778.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 455.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 494.53. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 370.25 ($4.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 549.74 ($6.96).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.86) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Conduit Re is a pure play global reinsurance business based in Bermuda. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.

