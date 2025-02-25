Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $335,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $400.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

