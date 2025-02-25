Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $818,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,126 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

