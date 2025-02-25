Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 582,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,349,000 after buying an additional 314,652 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,343,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

