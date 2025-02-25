Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Position Raised by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 388.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 352,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up 3.0% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $28,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 65,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth about $821,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

