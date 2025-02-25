539 Shares in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Acquired by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRB. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,175,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,545.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 327,307 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,633,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,254,000. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 112,974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCRB opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

